Wichita Falls business donates $20,000 to local non-profit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls business is giving back to help educate children in the community.

Tuesday morning, the Arconic Foundation presented local non-profit River Bend Nature Center with a check for $20,000.





The Arconic Foundation Grant has partnered with River Bend Nature Center for the past 20 years, during which time over $1.5 million has been given back to the community.

Human resources generalist for Arconic, Howard McDaris said that local non-profits depend on donations from the community to function.

“Arconic has been a part of the community here for 40 years,” McDaris said. “We’ve been providing these Arconic Foundation Grants for the past 20 years, and will continue to do so.”

The Arconic Foundation Grant received by River Bend Nature Center on Tuesday will be used to provide a STEM Ecology program, tailored to the kids’ grade levels.

“This $20,000 makes a great impact on (River Bend’s) budget, for them to be able to pay for STEM items that they need, like books and transportation,” McDaris explained.

The STEM Ecology program also includes a live animal education and trail activities, something that McDaris said will expose kids to things they may not otherwise see.

Thanks to the grant, it comes at no cost to the kids or their families.

“Theres a lot of children that are coming from economically challenged homes and they don’t have the funds or transportation to get out here to River Bend. So, by providing these funds, that pays for transportation and also the materials,” McDaris said.