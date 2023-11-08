WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls resident has kick-started a program that allows people to help those less fortunate.

You may have noticed several new signs posted in some of your favorite restaurants; this is because one woman decided to bring an idea she saw on Facebook to life. Dawn Thompson was inspired by a sign on Facebook stating: “If you are hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance.”

“I woke up the next morning, and I felt God saying, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ and I was like, I don’t know, I guess we’ll make a sheet and go to some restaurant,” Thompson said. “And we did, we posted restaurants that are involved, and it’s just really blown up.”

Initially, Thompson involved 8th Street Coffee, Gene’s Tasty Burger, Gidget’s Sandwich Shack and Hobo Coffee and Cafe. She mentioned all four businesses were eager to get involved with the program. Hobo’s Coffee Shop’s assistant manager, Jennifer Whaley, said this program allows businesses to give back to the community.

“We’re having people, if they want to donate a meal and a coffee to people in need, then you know, during the holiday season, it’s hard, and it’s been hard since 2020 has made it worse,” Whaley said. “And so we like to give back to the community. We like to make people feel at home.”

Thompson also mentioned the dream of giving back does not stop there. She said Gidget’s Sandwich Shack is looking to have blessing boxes at their store sometime soon. All types of businesses can get involved, not just food services.

Thompson says their organization is a 501-c, and you can make tax-deductible donations through their website.