WICHITA FALLS (KFX/KJTL) — It’s basically a day of worship for all football fans.

“The Rams cause I love California,” Carol Jones said.

From salty Cowboys fans like Carl Moss.

“Cowboys not in, so I really don’t care,” Moss said.

To those like Danny Wagoner who’s hoping to win super bowl pools with friends.

“The Rams cause I got a lot of money bet on them, that’s the only reason! I want my numbers to win I really don’t care who wins,” Wagoner said.

Super Bowl Sunday even brings out the casual fans.

“My favorite part of the Super Bowl is the commercials,” Jones said.

But also those that ride or die with their favorites, like Garry Flannery, whose team, the Rams, travels with him.

“Well since I lived in California,” Flannery said.

And now seeing his team as one of the lucky two with a shot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, the nerves started setting just after kickoff.

“The Bengals are a good team, it’s going to be a good game,” Flannery said.

But Garry has faith in his Los Angeles Rams.

“And they’re going to win!” Flannery said.

While it seems like Rams Country at this spot, nobody is counting out the Bengals.

“You know what, I like that Burrow guy, the Cincinnati QB to me is who I hope does, what a fantastic person he is,” Wagoner said.

“I kind of have a 50/50 on both teams. Stafford has never been there, you know, spent all those years, didn’t win anything and then Burrow, the brand new guy on the block, so i have a little sympathy for both, may the best man win,” Moss said.

Another unforgettable Super Bowl in the books, especially for Flannery.

“They pulled through, we’re just going to celebrate,” Flannery said. “Be thankful that they won!”

Well, I imagine after that game, the Missile Club looks like the place to celebrate that Rams win.