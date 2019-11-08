Wichita Falls Chamber announces new location

The Employee Recruitment- Relocation Incentive Program aims to bring new employees from outside this area by paying relocation costs as long as that person stays with the company for at least six months.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has signed the lease on a new, highly-visible location on the first floor of the Hamilton Building in the former Benchmark office at the corner of 8th and Lamar.

Chamber CEO Henry Florsheim made the announcement at a special event on Friday at the new location.

Over the past few years, it became evident to the Board and CEO that a more visible location in a high traffic area would benefit the efforts of the Chamber.

“During my very first interview for this job back in the middle of 2013, I expressed a concern about the lack of visibility of the Chamber. Since moving here I’ve found that many Wichitans who have been here their entire life have no idea where the Chamber is located. That needs to change, and now we can make it change,” said Florsheim.

This location will provide more office space, larger boardroom and new lobby.

Renovations will begin soon and Florsheim expects the move will take place during the first quarter of 2020.

The Chamber first moved to the Hamilton Building in 1962.