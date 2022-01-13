Wichita Falls Chamber asks community feedback in Falls Future 2.0 survey

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is asking the community for feedback as they work to make our city a desirable place to live and move to.

Work has officially begun on Falls Future 2.0, an updated community-wide strategy to build a better city.

Citizens are invited to give feedback to help the committee better understand the future all Wichitans envision for their community.

You can find links to participate in the survey below:

In 2018, Falls Future represented the strategy put in place by the community. The catalysts which came from that plan included:

A vibrant downtown

New and modern schools

Stronger affiliations with Sheppard Air Force Base

The Talent Partnership

Best-practices in Economic Development

Creation of Bike Wichita Falls

“Sometimes strategic plans get put on a shelf, but not this one,” Henry Florsheim, Co-Chair and CEO/President of the Wichita Falls Chamber said. “You can see results of the first Falls Future plan taking shape all over our community, including modern school facilities, improvements to the area around Sheppard Air Force Base, the work done by the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership and more. Now it’s time to update the strategy, and we need the community’s help. Feedback from this survey will help the committee determine what the citizens want; we’ll then craft a plan to take Wichita Falls in that direction.”

Take a moment to complete the survey and let the Chamber know what you think of the future of the Falls.