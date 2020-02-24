Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce finalizes move to new location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s almost time for the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce to move into their new spot.

The chamber, which is housed in the Hamilton Building, is moving from the 2nd floor to the 1st floor.

This is the first time it’s moved locations since 1962.

The Chamber of Commerce worked with local designers and businesses to make sure their new location is vibrant, noticeable and connects with the downtown atmosphere. They even got some help from the MSU football team.

“I used the Midwestern State University football team to install the furniture and unload 11 thousand pounds of furniture,” Hudson Blueprint interior designer Donna Murray said.

“It’s just like another challenge that we see on the field, we just came and attacked it,” MSU senior defensive end Jaylon Abdul-Karim said. “Ms. Donna took real good care of us, so we decided we’ll have to take real good care of the people here in Wichita Falls.”

On top of all new furniture, carpeting and building renovations, there will also be a mural unveiled by local artist Aaron Campbell when it is finished.

The new office should be ready for business by the end of the first week of March 2020.