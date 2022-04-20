WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held its annual celebration to honor local small businesses and owners.

The event was held Wednesday night at The Warehouse on Lamar.

Those who made positive contributions to the community last year were given awards for things like ‘Small Business of the Year’ and ‘Chamber Champion.’

The director of Helen Farabee Centers, Gianna Harris, was named Member of the Year Wednesday, and she said she couldn’t be more proud of her organization.

“I’m shocked, and I’m so proud for our organization; I adore our organization,” Harris said. “I’ve been with them since 1994, and so it’s a passion of mine, and I’m always proud of everything we do.”

Other winners included Gonzalo Robles as Chamber Champion, Jessica Edwards as Young Professional of the Year, and Summer Napier and Healing Hands Healthcare earned Small Business of the Year.