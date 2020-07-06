Wichita Falls Chamber Of Commerce hosts blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will host a blood drive on Tuesday, July 7 by appointment only.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a blood drive at the new Chamber office location on the corner of 8th and Lamar from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on July 7. The Chamber is inviting residents to come and donate much-needed blood and each donor will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test as well as a “Gone Savin’ Lives” T-shirt with your donation and a ticket to either the Science Museum, Safari Joe’s, or Frontier City.

Appointments are required to participate and you can request an appointment through Rebecca Churchwell at the Chamber of Commerce 940-723-2741.