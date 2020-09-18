Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce receives economic development award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce can add another award to its trophy case.

The Chamber took home the community economic development award for its old Stanley Tools building turned Pamlico Air project. Wichita Falls competed with cities as big as 100 thousand up to 250 thousand residents.

Travis Haggard, the Vice President of business retention and expansion said this pushes them towards places like Odessa and Amarillo who have been in the economic development spotlight for some time.

“The award basically is designed to recognize a community that put a project together that had all the components of community development inside of it.” said Haggard.

Haggard said it’s good to see the building as a place now employing dozens. He added that the community effort that went into this project is what drove it to completion and what led to the award.