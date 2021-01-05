Wichita Falls Chamber to host virtual diversity workshop

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a workshop this month aimed at highlighting the critical roles diversity, equity and inclusion play in successful businesses.

Demystifying Diversity, a two-part webinar series will feature management and leadership consultant and award-winning author Dr. Nika White.

The Chamber’s project coordinator Sarah Walton said a conversation about the importance of diversity could not come at a better time.

“We would like to very much bridge the gap between us and make people realize that even though we are all different, we are beautiful because of our diversity,” Walton said. “It shouldn’t be putting it against each other, instead we should be appreciating it.”

The workshops will take place on Wednesday, January 13 and January 20.

Tickets to the workshop can be purchased on the Chamber’s website.