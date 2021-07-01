Wichita Falls child survives with minor injuries after being run over by car

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls family had a scare Thursday when a two-year-old child was run over for a car on the East Side of town.

A little before 5:30 p.m., Wichita Falls police officers were called to Grant Gill Lane. According to police, children were playing outside when a vehicle in neutral hit a child, running the child over.

Police said kids were in the car playing before the vehicle started moving. The two-year-old’s midsection was run over.

Luckily, officers said the child was able to walk away with minor scratches and bruises.

