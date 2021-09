Jeremy Hodges climbs down the side of his family’s destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church is collecting donations to give to Hurricane Ida victims.

Park Place Christian Church is asking for toiletries, water, diapers, nonperishable food items, and other supplies to help people in Louisiana.

People can drop off donations at the church at 4400 Call Field Rd. or at Dr. Sherrette Fontenot’s office at 1501 Midwestern Parkway suite 107.