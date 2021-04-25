Evangel Church hosts Stand Sunday to raise awareness for children in foster care

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Evangel Church in Wichita Falls dedicated their Sunday, April 25, service to helping children currently in the foster care system in Texas.

Speakers from local foster care organizations asked church members to “stand up” for children in foster care. The church also combined Stand Sunday with Blue Sunday, a national day of prayer for child abuse prevention.

With more than 30,000 children in the foster care system in Texas, church officials said they want to do all they can to surround foster children with a family.

“These ministries are doing everything they can to reach as many children as possible to see the promise fulfilled in their lives, and we’ve seen victory, after victory, after victory,” Evangel Church Senior Pastor Kile Bateman said. “The need is becoming greater, but I believe the church is gonna step up even greater.”

The church is hosting an orientation Sunday at 6 p.m. for families who are interested in being foster, adoptive, or respite families. Anyone who is curious about the process is welcome to attend.

Evangel Church is located at 3800 Barnett Road in Wichita Falls.