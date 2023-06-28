WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Triple-digit temperatures has brought goodwill from members of a local church who are working to help those without running air in their homes.

New Jerusalem Baptist church is offering to install air conditioners for free for houses that don’t have it, something they’ve been doing since 2005.

Officials say anyone can call the church to request help, and those with New Jerusalem will do all they can do to help everyone in this area that needs it.

“My mother used to go up to The Zone here in Wichita Falls, and one of her best friends, because she didn’t have air conditioning, they found her deceased. I went back to the church and reached out to our pastor and pastor said, ‘Well, we’re going to see what we can do,’ and we went through our brotherhood, and it’s history. We’ve been going on ever since,” said church member Charles Morgan.

If you want to help with purchasing an A/C unit to be installed or just want to get involved, you can reach out to New Jerusalem reverend Angus Thompson at (940) 767-2067.