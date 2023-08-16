WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Citizens Police Academy is still accepting applications for the 47th Citizen Police Academy.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, folks looking to learn more about what it takes to wear a badge still have time to sign up. Participants will learn more about crime scene investigations, what it’s like behind the wheel of a police cruiser, and may even help solve some crimes.

At the end of the class, graduates will receive a citizen’s police academy certificate. The Citizens Police Academy starts on August 29, and the academy’s purpose is to allow citizens to come in and learn more about what the police department does, how they do it, why they do it, and what authority they have to do those things and more.

Eipper said it is more than a community academy,

“It’s about developing advocates out there in the public for us who can answer questions for other people, but it is also a recruiting tool for anyone to have information about what we do here at the Wichita Falls Police Department,” Eipper said.

The application deadline is midnight August 18, 2023. The academy starts August 29 at 6:00 pm at the training center at 700 Flood Street. The course is 12 weeks long and will be held on Tuesday evenings. It’s free to anyone 18 years of age or older to apply.