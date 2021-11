WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls’ City Clerk was named Clerk of the Year by the Texas Municipal Clerks Association.

In a Facebook post, the City congratulated Marie Balthrop for her recognition by the TMCA.

The TMCA is a professional organization created to motivate city clerks and secretaries to become leaders in their fields.

The Wichita Falls City Clerk is responsible for: municipal elections, council minutes, city ordinances and resolutions and more.