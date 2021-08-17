Wichita Falls City Council approve COVID-19 rescue funds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Council voted Tuesday to accept COVID-19 response funds from the federal government.

Councilors voted to allow the city manager to accept $14.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds for COVID response.

Councilors also authorized an appropriation to the special revenue fund for public health crisis. That’s $1.9 million from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This is a two year grant which will allow the Health District to expand, train and sustain a response-ready public health workforce. Efforts support the work of the Health District in COVID-19 prevention, preparedness, and response and recovery initiatives. The grant also provides funds for almost 12 full-time employees.

“We are thankful that our City Council approved the receipt of this funding and we are appreciative that we were awarded the grant from DSHS. To date, this is the largest grant the Health District has ever received. It will have a significant impact directly for the community we serve through health promotions, education, engagement, community health assessments, and the opportunity to address key priority issues. We are excited to expand upon the work we are already doing through the use of these additional funds,” Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said in a release.