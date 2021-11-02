Wichita Falls City Council approves new roof for MPEC and vehicles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council approved items for a new roof at the MPEC and city vehicles at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

New roof for MPEC

The MPEC Exhibit Hall was granted approval from the council to replace its roof that has been causing frustration for staff members because of leaking water.

The exhibit hall originally planned to repair the roof but after reviewing its current state, staff members decided it was time to replace it.

It will cost over $1.3 million to build and City Council member At Larger Bobby Whiteley said this expense will not cost taxpayers more money.

“It’s going to be paid for by the venue tax money that the citizens passed so it’s no tax increase to the citizens,” Whiteley said.

The new roof will have a life expectancy of 20 years and the exhibit hall staff will schedule annual inspections to maintain it.

Construction is already expected to be delayed for eight to nine months due to material delay. But the cost of this task assured to stay locked in so the price will not increase if the cost of materials happen to rise.

New vehicles

City Council also approves the purchase of more than two dozen vehicles for various city departments.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has the highest vehicle expense due to the request of 12 new patrol units as well as three police motorcycles.

The approved funding will cost more than half a million dollars.

During the meeting, Mayor Stephen Santellana said he approves of shopping for these city necessities with local businesses like Wichita Falls Ford-Lincoln Incorporated and Lonestar Truck Group.