Three proposals were the focus of the first City Council meeting of August.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Council members with the City of Wichita Falls met Tuesday, August 1, to review several proposals that have been priority throughout the city for weeks.

One of the topics of discussion during the meeting: Council leaders have decided to take action against an abandoned hotel building on Central East Freeway near the falls.

The City is aiming to make a deal with the owners of the property, Wichita Falls Hospitality Corporation, in an effort to demolish the building and transform the area into a public park.

“The feedback that I’ve gotten from the citizens, is that they’re excited about having this potentially public access space directly across from our city’s namesake, the Falls,” said Assistant City Manager Paul Menzies.

If no agreement is made between the owners of the building and the city, councilors have voted to enact the power of eminent domain within 45 days to take over the property.

The venue has been closed since 2007 following a major flood, forcing an evacuation of the building. The hotel has been unattended since 2012.

Councilors also authorized a feasibility study on improving and restoring the police headquarters building on Holliday Street and the four oldest fire stations within the city. The decision will give direction to these city departments in regard to allocating modern equipment and technology while planning to expand these sites for larger spaces.

Another proposal that was brought to attention during the meeting was new requirements for the new motorized scooter ordinance.

Wichita Falls Traffic Director John Burrus asked the council to consider expanding the boundaries in downtown for riders to Wichita River, the Railroad track, Kell Boulevard and Burnett Street.

“We were looking at the core downtown area. We’re going to see a lot more activity over there,” said Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation of Wichita Falls, John Burrus. “So after about a year and a half of our initial ordinance, we were looking at expansion, simply to allow local entrepreneurs to be able to come in and take advantage of other areas in downtown.”

Burrus also proposed to have set hours of operation established from 6 a.m. to midnight, require the operator company to report all accidents and injuries involving their mobility devices, while limiting the speed of mobility to 25 miles per hour.

The next council meeting is set for Tuesday, August 8.