Wichita Falls city council filing deadline approaching

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Time is running out if you want to run for a Wichita Falls City Council seat.

Just 10 days are left in the filing period for the Wichita Falls city council election.

The at large, district 1 and district 2 seats will be on the November ballot.

So far, those three races remain uncontested.

The current candidates are all either currently serving on the council or have served on the council in past years.

Potential candidates can apply online or pick-up an application packet from the city clerk’s office until August 19.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News