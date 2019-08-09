Wichita Falls city council filing deadline approaching

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Time is running out if you want to run for a Wichita Falls City Council seat.

Just 10 days are left in the filing period for the Wichita Falls city council election.

The at large, district 1 and district 2 seats will be on the November ballot.

So far, those three races remain uncontested.

The current candidates are all either currently serving on the council or have served on the council in past years.

Potential candidates can apply online or pick-up an application packet from the city clerk’s office until August 19.