Wichita Falls City Council green lights landfill to get a new scale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Council gave the green light to a new scale for the landfill on Wiley Road.

The Biggs and Mathews Environmental Project will cost the city more than $83,000. Right now, there is only one scale at the landfill and because of that, there have been longer wait times which Wichita Falls Public Works Director Russell Schreiber has been causing delays for everyone.

“Sometimes with one scale, you’ll get some wait times. You’ll have four or five vehicles in a cue waiting to get on the scale and then you’ll have three or four ready to exit the landfill and they have to take their turn and get onto the scale so the item today would allow us to redesign our entrance and add an additional scale,” Schreiber said.

The funds council approved Tuesday is just for the design process of the new scale. They won’t have the exact cost estimate until next year.