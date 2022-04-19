WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council discussed multiple topics in Tuesday’s meeting.

Here’s the latest from the meeting:

Pet ordinance change

The city has made some adjustments to the animal ordinance director of health Lou Kreidler announced.

A slew of changes for the first time since 2019, starting with strengthening what a required enclosure means, that it must prevent escape and bedding requirements, removing blankets that could soak up water.

Also, they extended the days you can keep a stray while searching for its owners from three to seven days.

A valid ID will be required to surrender a pet and if you do surrender, you will not be allowed to adopt an animal for a year.

Another way they hope helps increase adoptions is no longer requiring microchips for the dogs people already own when adopting a new animal from the city.

Strategic Plan update

Under a year since councilors approved the strategic plan, they received an official update on progress.

Overall, Assistant City Manager Paul Menzies highlighted five points of emphasis and the strides they’ve made so far.

Goal 1: To accelerate economic growth like pursuing recruitment of high-value businesses, which we’ve seen with Clayton Homes, Panda Biotech, Delta T Thermal, and more.

Goal 2: Provide quality infrastructure that includes upgrading and replacing outdated public facilities.

Goal 3: Redeveloping downtown which the chamber and downtown development have been key in.

Then wrapping up with efficiently delivering city services and lastly, actively engage and inform the public.

ARPA Funds update

Council was briefed on ARPA fund updates and what the city could see millions of dollars spent on!

In total, the city is looking at about $29 million in two payments with that total coming from revenue replacement due to COVID-19 based on economic impacts on just about everything in town.

From local businesses to households and industries, the city estimated a $10 million in lost revenue during the pandemic.

Now they look at what those funds will be poured into, like the health department, police and fire, the arts, non-profits, and so much more, raising the anticipation for these funds to hit the city.

“So we have the opportunity now to come back to staff and be like okay we know we have this little bit in our fund balance to spend, and staff needs to know immediately because they have to spend that money. Where we’re going to start ranking those projects and you can tell they said over and over they’re not ranked, but it’s our job to rank that list, take some off and maybe put some on,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

The biggest potential price tag would be for Memorial Auditorium renovations. A two to three year timetable project worth $12.5 million.

Some other possible spending could go towards fixing Lake Wichita parking lots and converting the four baseball and softball fields at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex into full turf fields.

Now this money doesn’t have to be committed until 2024 and doesn’t have to be spent until 2026. So this isn’t all definite just yet.

Water upgrades

After unanimous approval by councilors, the city will get moving on committing some of that ARPA money.

That resolution will improve the water treatment system with a new supervisory control and data acquisition control system project known as SCADA.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber says this is not only the best package for them but much more favorable than some more expensive models.

Staying with SCADA software allows them to upgrade without having to replace screens and re-train operators on a new system.

Farmers Market 5-year extension

The city and Downtown Wichita Falls Development agreed on a fresh deal for the future of the downtown Farmer’s Market.

After a 7-0 vote, downtown development and the Farmer’s Market will continue with the city for another five years with events every Saturday and lots of others sprinkled throughout the rest of the year.

Mayor Santellana says the Farmer’s Market has been an asset to the city and proof of that can be found with seven to eight businesses having graduated from booths at the farmers market to downtown storefronts.