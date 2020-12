WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few days remain in the Hospice of Wichita Falls 35th annual Tree of Lights fundraising campaign, but officials said they are still over $75,000 short of their goal.

The campaign began November 24 with the “Lighting of the Tree” on top of the Southwest Building on Kemp Boulevard during the weather segment of the 6:00 p.m. newscast on KFDX.