Wichita Falls City Council plans for November election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council will begin making plans for the upcoming November election next week.

Voters could decide to give the mayor and city councilors a pay raise as part of a proposed city charter changes, who have not received an increase in pay since 1988.

The suggested salary is $1,000 per month for the mayor and $600 per month for city councilors.

The proposed new charter also recommends changing term limits from two years to three years.

If these recommendations are approved at Tuesday’s city council meeting, Wichita Falls voters will then approve or deny the changes in the November 3 election.

Several city leaders are also up for reelection, including Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, District 3 Councilor Jeff Browning, District 4 Councilor Tim Brewer and District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson.

