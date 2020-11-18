Wichita Falls City council swears in mayor, 3 councilors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Four incumbents who were re-elected to the Wichita Falls city council are now again sworn into office.

Mayor Stephen Santellana will be serving his third and final term as Wichita Falls mayor.

Santellana defeated businessman Kevin Hunter and veteran and former reality-tv star James Huling.

District 3 City Councilor Jeff Browning will continue to serve.

Tim brewer will serve District 4, and Steve Jackson will continue to serve District 5.

All councilors will now be serving 3- year terms thanks to the new city charter amendments approved by voters.

Santellana said Brewer did not attend the city council meeting Tuesday morning because he is in quarantine.