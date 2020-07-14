Wichita Falls city council to discuss Confederate monument at next meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After increased attention has come to the Confederate monument at Memorial Auditorium, Wichita Falls city councilors will bring this item to their agenda for next Tuesday’s city council meeting.

According to District 1 councilor Michael Smith, the council could have the option to remove it, relocate it or leave it where it is. Smith also says that the obelisk could be rededicated to all soldiers that fought in the Civil War.

The monument has stood in front of Memorial Auditorium since 1934 to honor Confederate soldiers. On June 13, members of the Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter advocacy group gathered signatures for a petition to remove the United Daughters of the Confederacy monument. There’s also an online petition to keep the statue as it is.

In the past two months, public comments were made about the monument at several city council meetings; all of which were in favor of tearing down the monument.

To make a comment to the city council on this topic, email councilmeetingquestions@wichita fallstx.gov.

To sign a petition for the removal of the monument, click here. To sign a petition against the removal of the monument, click here.