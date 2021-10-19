Wichita Falls City Council to meet in regular session — October 19, 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council is set to meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Watch the meeting live below:
The meeting agenda for the October 19 meeting can be found below:
by: Joshua Hoggard, Courtney DelaneyPosted: / Updated:
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council is set to meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Watch the meeting live below:
The meeting agenda for the October 19 meeting can be found below: