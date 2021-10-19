Wichita Falls City Council to meet in regular session — October 19, 2021

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council is set to meet in regular session at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Watch the meeting live below:

The meeting agenda for the October 19 meeting can be found below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News