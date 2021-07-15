Wichita Falls City Councilor Michael Smith announces run for re-election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re getting closer and closer to election season and one Wichita Falls City Councilor has already decided to run for re-election.

District 1 City Councilor Michael Smith will be seeking one more term in his seat. Smith first ran for District 1 in 2007, reached his term limit, and ran for at-large, and reached his 10-year term limit.

He then left the council and was elected again in 2019 so he could start over. He says if he is re-elected this will be his last term.

“I’m glad to see the new city charter say that council for three-year terms, I thought, ‘yeah, I think I will run again and continue to serve our city,'” Smith said.

Smith is a retired educator having served 37 years in City View ISD as a teacher, principal and superintendent.

While serving as council liaison to the health board and local nonprofits, he’s also a board member for various nonprofits like the Museum of North Texas History.