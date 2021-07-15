Wichita Falls City Councilor Michael Smith announces run for re-election

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We’re getting closer and closer to election season and one Wichita Falls City Councilor has already decided to run for re-election.

District 1 City Councilor Michael Smith will be seeking one more term in his seat. Smith first ran for District 1 in 2007, reached his term limit, and ran for at-large, and reached his 10-year term limit.

He then left the council and was elected again in 2019 so he could start over. He says if he is re-elected this will be his last term.

“I’m glad to see the new city charter say that council for three-year terms, I thought, ‘yeah, I think I will run again and continue to serve our city,'” Smith said.

Smith is a retired educator having served 37 years in City View ISD as a teacher, principal and superintendent.

While serving as council liaison to the health board and local nonprofits, he’s also a board member for various nonprofits like the Museum of North Texas History.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News