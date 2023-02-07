WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A member of the Wichita Falls City Council announced on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, that he will not seek reelection in November after five years of service.

District 4 City Councilor Tim Brewer announced his plans to retire at the end of his current term at the Wichita Falls City Council regular session meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Although Brewer is eligible to serve one more term on the city council, he said he’d always planned on only serving two terms because it would be time for some fresh ideas.

Brewer, who will turn 67 years old before the end of his current term, said he’ll also be retiring from his career in real estate, a field he’s been in since 2007.

“I’m not a politician. Politicians run and run and run. You have to have a beginning and an ending. That’s what I told myself I wanted to do,” Brewer said. “I’m going to spend some time with my grandkids, fishing, and I’m going to retire completely.”

Brewer said he’s proud of all the things he’s been able to play a part in accomplishing over his five years on the Wichita Falls City Council. He said he’s most proud of how the city navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brewer was first elected to the Wichita Falls City Council in 2018 and was reelected in 2020. As a city councilor, he served as the liaison to the Airport Board of Adjustment, the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, the Landmark Commission, the Outside Agencies, and the Finance Committee.

Brewer graduated from Henrietta High School and later moved to Wichita Falls, where he’s been a resident in District 4 for 40 years. He’s a former small business owner and has been a real estate agent since 2007.

Brewer and his wife have been married for 41 years and they have 3 adult children.