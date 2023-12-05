WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Amid reportedly being approached by several citizens, Wichita Falls City Councilors discussed the potential of adjusting meeting times.

After councilors approved a Wichita Falls Police Department initiative of a $3 million contract at the December 5, 2023, City Council meeting, Mayor Tim Short gauged council members’ opinions of changing the meeting times from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

According to Short, during his campaign, he was approached numerously by citizens seeking to move bi-monthly meetings from mornings to evenings.

However, many councilors were opposed to this idea, stating it would negatively impact city staff that need to be available during the meetings.

Discussions were had about holding more town halls in the evening to help those who normally couldn’t attend the morning meetings.

No action was taken on this item.