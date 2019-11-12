Wichita Falls city councilors eager to serve new term

After dedicating ten years to the city, Michael Smith has returned to the council.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After dedicating ten years to the city, Michael Smith has returned to the council.

Smith began his first term in 2007 and the rest is history.

He was sworn in again alongside two incumbents on Tuesday.

A not-so-new face to the Wichita Falls City Council is saddling up for another ride after already dedicating ten years, before having to sit out a term because of the city’s term limit ordinance.

“I really missed being on the council, I enjoyed it and I thought I’m still well and I’d like to serve the people of district one,” Smith said.

District 1 Councilor Michael Smith said much still needs to be done regarding the drought the city saw and the water issues, he said he wants to see the trail systems through as well as dive into the details of the hotel at the MPEC because he believes it is something the city needs.

“The city needs, and we’re working on it, a comprehensive way to keep up with blight in the city,” Smith said.

And this may be the last term for Mayor Pro-tem and District 2 Councilor Deandra Chenault who said she believes Smith will be a great asset to the council.

Chenault said she is excited for the work to be done on the Lynwood Community Center in Lynwood Park.

“The fire department is going to be using it as a training location,” Chenault said. “They will be burning the center down and they will be building a brand new center.”

Councilor at-large Bobby Whiteley who said one term was not enough was also sworn in for another term.

“One of the things I’d like to focus on the next couple years is educating our citizens,” Whiteley said. “A lot of times we have a lot of issues and projects that people don’t really understand.”

Smith, Chenault, and Whiteley are all hopeful for the future with a common vision of helping with the growth of the community.

Smith also said seeing the dog park on the southside of the town is such a success he would like to see one on the north side.