Wichita Falls city leaders develop permit for outdoor events exceeding 100 people

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many people are still confused after Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom issued an order requiring pre-approval of outdoor gatherings that exceed 100 people.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said city leaders have developed a permit for event planners; however, he did emphasize that there will be a lot of leeways at least, for now, to approve events.

Stone Palace owner Christina Rodriguez said after four months of being out of commission due to COVID-19, it felt great to start-up business once again.

“[To] get back into the swing of things and get things back going into business and maybe like a relief for my renters,” Rodriguez said.

After the announcement of a Wichita County order that requires pre-approval of outdoor events of more than 100 people, Rodriguez said she was a bit scared and despite getting the go-ahead from the city’s legal team, she is confused about the future.

“I’m worried about my clients, my renters,” Rodriguez said. “I want them to come back. I want to be able to stay in business but with this confusion, all the uncertainty it’s really difficult.”

Santellana said city leaders will be issuing permits to trace large gatherings inside city limits, this should also help with tracing positive COVID-19 cases.

However, anything beyond city limits should be directed to county leaders.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any denials or acceptance without that permit but it’s basically just gonna be a reminder for whoever wants to have these events to be able to social space, cleanliness, possibly mask if they want to do those,” Santellana said.

Santellana said no price will be associated with the permits and the city doesn’t need to issue a directive like Wichita County because Santellana said the governor’s order dictates what the city does.

Santellana said they are working with the health department to work out the right way to develop the permit.

Rodriguez said she knows area leaders are doing the best they can.

Click here to see permit.