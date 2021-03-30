Wichita Falls city officials begin strategic plan for city’s future

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every two years, Wichita Falls City Council and other city personnel meet for strategic planning. During the two days, city officials identify improvements and goals they want to make to the city over the next two years.

Some objectives that officials identified as high priority were revitalizing declining neighborhoods and reducing the city’s debt burden. But one goal that is back on track is getting the MPEC Hotel and Convention Center into construction.

Forming the path of a direction for a city as large as Wichita Falls is no small task.

It takes teamwork, cohesiveness and dedication to do what’s best for the residents of the area. And city officials have some big goals for the next couple of years.

“Continue economic development, continue efforts to grow our population, to grow the businesses both the local businesses we already have and recruit new businesses because that is key to maintaining quality city services in an infrastructure,” Wichita Falls City Manager Darron Leiker said.

One big goal to continue economic development is beginning construction on the MPEC Hotel and Convention Center which officials say is back on track after being delayed by COVID.

“The 4B Board and city council will have a series of decisions to make probably in the next couple of months or so. Our goal is to break ground on that project this fall,” Leiker said.

“I would say if we’re from A to Z we’re probably in the middle of that alphabet right now. There’s still some financial pieces that need to go through but we’ll push forward with it,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Along with the MPEC Hotel, officials also have goals to improve the city’s infrastructure, continue developing downtown and revitalize declining neighborhoods.

“Art is a huge piece of that. We’ve known that revitalizing is not just making sure that the grass is cut or the houses are painted but public art is a big part of that. Parks is a big part of that. If we can bring those neighborhoods back up and increase those values back up, people can take a little more pride in where they live,” Santellana said.

“We went through a tough period during the drought,” Leiker said.

“We passed that. COVID kind of set us back a little bit so we’re propelling past that. We’re gonna start seeing some growth that we haven’t seen in 10 to 20 years.”

City officials hoping to soon move past covid and grow the city as they plan the best route forward for Wichita Falls.

The group will meet again March 31 at the MPEC beginning at 8:30 a.m.