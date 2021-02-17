Wichita Falls city officials dispel water disconnection rumors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the city of Wichita Falls announced Wednesday a rumored city-wide shutoff of water services is not expected to take place.

Several posts has been circulating on social media, claiming a “credible source” notified them that Wichita Falls city officials are planning to shut off water to residents.

According to a press release, the rumors are false.

“These rumors are only making the situation worse as it encourages residents to reserve more water than needed,” the press release states.

Officials encourage residents to continue to be conscientious of water consumption and only use water for essential needs.

Please find the full press release below: