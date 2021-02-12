Wichita Falls city officials preparing for potential winter weather event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city officials said Friday they are working with multiple agencies to monitor an expected winter weather event over Valentine’s Day weekend.

The Public Works Department is staging equipment and personnel for a timely response as the event develops.

The city currently has five snowplows, three motor graders, and six V-Box spreaders ready to respond.

If the situation warrants, a rock mixture will be applied to icy surfaces, major intersections and roadways as resources allow.

The Public Works Department will also work in conjunction with TxDot to monitor and clear any TxDot roads within city limits.

During the weather event, the city anticipates delays in trash collection, bus routes, and Wichita Falls Regional Airport and Kickapoo Airport flights. City offices will be closed Monday, February 15 for Presidents’ Day.

As the situation develops, the city will determine if normal operations are delayed or canceled for Tuesday, February 16.

The Health District has moved all second dose vaccination appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 to Friday, February, 19.

Please find the full press release below: