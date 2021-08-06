Wichita Falls closes transfer station temporarily

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The following comes from the city of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to an emergency electrical problem at the scales, the Transfer Station is closed to the public until further notice.

The City Landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sanitation Department is working diligently to reopen the Transfer Station as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the public’s patience.

For questions call the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News