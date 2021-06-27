Wichita Falls Collectors Convention draws diverse fans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The MPEC was the place to be for fans of movies, comic books and much more for the Wichita Falls Collectors Convention this weekend.

That’s what some say. And organizers said an event like this won’t be the last.

Comic books, sports cards and even vinyl could be found at the Wichita Falls Collectors Convention.

“We have vendors from Oklahoma City, Odessa, Texas, Dallas, Texas, so this was a good central point for us,” Geoff Cupit, an organizer with the Collectors Convention said. “And we saw Wichita Falls as a big market that didn’t have quality shows, and we wanted to bring one.”

Among the many collectibles, attendees could get autographs from a few known faces and voices; including the voice of Frieza from Dragon Ball z.

“I’m really enjoying it,” former Dragon Ball Z voice actor Linda Young said. “We’ve had a great crowd, met a lot of nice people and good food.”

Organizers and several vendors hail from Oklahoma, including Johnny May, who has a comic book collection that spans more than 40 years.

“I just started doing conventions the last now three years, since we missed a year for COVID-19,” May said. “So it’s just kind of time for me to pass it on, and somebody else can take it and enjoy it if I do a book at a time or a box at a time.”

The Hutchisons, who have been doing shows for almost a decade, also come from Oklahoma.

“When our kids got grown, we looked for what can we do on the side to kind of help us get out of the house and make a little money,” Autumn Hutchison said. “So we started doing this about 6 or 7 years ago doing comic cons around the country.”

For both vendors, the best part about doing shows are the fans.

“People are friendly. People like to come and talk and visit with us,” Hutchison said. “At small shows, they’re a little more intimate. People will stand and visit with you a little longer and talk stuff with you.”

“Anybody from young kids to 80-year-old men. And women as well,” May said. “Women love comics, they’re starting to read, and they like to buy and collect, and it just seems to be something that everybody’s getting into.”

After a year of shelter and fear, collectors are ecstatic to get back out to shows and make connections once again.

Organizers say they plan to have another show like this in October.

You can find the Wichita Falls Collectors Convention Facebook page here.