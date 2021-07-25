Wichita Falls Comic Con draws comic fans, artists from all over country

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sunday was the second day for lovers of animation, adventure and comics to attend the Wichita Falls Comic Con event at the MPEC.

Organizers for the event said they enjoy putting events like this together for Wichita Falls. They look forward to seeing the fans come out every time, and today was no different.

Comic Con was a weekend filled with fun and laughs for comic book fans, but even better: founder and host of the Wichita Falls Comic Con, Clint Randolph, said the children are the ones he hopes enjoy the event the most.

“The kids – taking that next generation. Because I’m older, my twilight’s over, so I’m trying to pass it on to that next generation,” Randolph said.

Among the rows of comic book collections were some specials guests, including Justin Nimmo, the actor who played Zhane, the silver power ranger from the 1998 film Power Rangers in Space.

“Meeting the fans has been great,” Nimmo said. “There’s been people driving in from hours away just to come say hello, so definitely appreciate everybody coming out.”

Randolph said it is important to him to host events like this in the city.

“I just enjoy it,” he said. “Just walking around being like, ‘I brought this, and I feel like I’m doing the right thing.'”

Spitfire Comics and Collectibles owner James Gibson agrees. Both Gibson and local vendors said they hope it doesn’t stop here.

“I really want more of this to come to Wichita Falls, so that’s why I try to support it as much as I can,” Gibson said.

And when asked about next year’s comic con, Gibson said, “Bigger, better. Better guests, better comic books, better inventory. The more we support it, the better it’ll be.”

“Wichita Falls is amazing, the people here were great,” Ryan Dawson, artist and co-owner of Pop Culture Empire, said. “We’ll definitely be back and come through here anytime we can.”

With many already counting the days until the next comic con, these fans are just glad to be back making these lifelong comic book connections once again. Organizers said they have already begun the planning for an even bigger comic con in Wichita Falls next year.