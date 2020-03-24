1  of  2
Wichita Falls Community Healthcare Center seeking donations to help combat coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls is making preparations to battle coronavirus, and making an appeal to the community for donations.

Emergency federal funds to help local healthcare centers gear up for the COVID-19 crisis are being prioritized and expedited so those centers can address some of the critical issues they face.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is rushing approximately $6 million to Texas health centers for use in screening and testing, purchasing medical supplies and boosting their tele-health systems.

The Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls will receive about $90,000 of those funds.

The CHC is continuing to appeal to the community for donations after officials said their supplies are almost exhausted.

Supplies needed include:

  • Masks
  • Personal protective gear
  • Gowns
  • Hand sanitizer

Those who are willing and able to donate are urged to call the number above, (940) 397-2602.

You may also drop off your supplies at the Community Healthcare Center, located at 200 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

For more information on the Community Healthcare Center, click here.

