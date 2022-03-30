WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 6.9 million seniors live in poverty in the United States – that’s an income of $228 a week or less.

When you think about housing, utility and medical expenses, that leaves very little for food.

That’s why the Meals on Wheels program at The Kitchen is so important, and equally important is the human contact with the volunteers who deliver those meals.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said his favorite things about volunteering for Meals on Wheels are the people he meets and the many things he learns about their lives.

“We visited a man in his home, and the original home had been blown away in the tornado of ’79, and they had rebuilt just an entry to the front of the house, and he lives in what was originally the basement of the home,” Prillaman said.

Prillaman said he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to meet the homeowner or see a semblance of such a historic event in our community without having volunteered for the Meals on Wheels Community Champions Day.

“For us to have just this opportunity to participate is a real honor,” Prillaman said. “Whether you’re a firefighter or a police officer, whether you work at the water department or somewhere at City Hall, we’re drawn to these jobs to serve this community, and we don’t all have to stay in our little silo in order to do that and feel good about what we were called to do.”

So, cars lined up at The Kitchen, and everyone from the police chief, to city councilors and even KFDX team members packed their vehicles with sacks of meals.

Around 750 meals will be delivered to those who are elderly and homebound in the Wichita Falls community.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year because the phone will ring all afternoon, and they’ll be saying, ‘Oh, the sheriff delivered my meal,’ ‘the chief of police delivered my meal,’ so it’s very exciting to see our community leaders out and about supporting this great mission,” The Kitchen’s CEO Jackie Hamm said.

Hamm is grateful the community continues to support the mission of The Kitchen.

“We have about a $2.4 million budget for the year, which is a pretty good size budget, so our donors are fabulous,” Hamm said.

The need is always very much there, though, for new drivers to get involved for the good folks at home who depend on a hot meal delivered each day.

If you’d like to become a driver, follow this link.