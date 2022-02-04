WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It doesn’t happen often, but when snow and ice hits Texas everything stops.

“I stayed home like most people,” Wichita Falls Brewing Company co-owner Russ Reynolds said.

From businesses to schools and everyone in between.

“We’re from the south so we don’t really know what’s going,” Wichita Falls resident Josiah Pond said.

But this February snowfall is a lot more welcomed than what was poured down in Texoma last year.

Places like the Wichita Falls Brewing Company had an easy choice to shut their doors for a couple days.

“We got a little bit of experience with this last year with the snowpocalypse. It was an easy call, it’s not really worth trying to stay open for too long,” Reynolds said.

While others like Pond, Alexis Haag and Russell Catletti will make the most of the snowfall they rarely see.

“I mean I guess there’s pros and cons to it but it’s just trying to find the enjoyment in it and I know there’s bad roads and stuff but just out here just trying to have a good little time,” Pond said.

Staying prepared as much as a Texan can be.

“We weren’t super prepared like we never are,” Reynolds said. “But a little bit of elbow grease will get most of everything cleared up and the plumbing cleaned out and we should be good to go.”

Opening back up as we inch back to more Texas temps.

“Hoping if a few people, especially from downtown want to walk over and grab a bite to eat they can,” Reynolds said.

While the Wichita Falls Brewing Company will be open downtown Friday, they won’t have regular hours, with Reynolds wanting to close down before temperatures get too low and roads potentially get worse.