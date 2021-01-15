WF community members receive honor from President Trump for volunteering efforts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a national award that honors the most outstanding volunteers and recognizes the impact they make.

“You look at the award once you get it, and you say, ‘wow, you know, this is signed by the president and it makes you feel proud that the community thinks so much of you to award you with something like that,” WFISD school board member and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 Coordinator Tom Bursey said.

Awarded by the President of the United States, this is a day most recipients, like Vietnam veteran and DAV Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez won’t forget.

“Today is just an historic day in my life,” Jimenez said. “A couple of times I cried because I deserved to cry because the way these men honored me and these other recipients.”

Showing everyone on the national level the constant good done in Wichita Falls.

“It’s always amazing to hear the stories of the service that other people provide in this community and I’m always grateful for everyone who helps other people in Wichita Falls,” WFISD school board member Elizabeth Yeager said.

Something WFISD School Board President Mike Rucker said they’d be out in the community doing regardless.

“To be honored for doing what you love to do… I mean we’d be doing it anyway whether we get any award or not, it’s just overwhelming,” Rucker said.

The theme of the day for all recipients, overwhelmed.

Pillars in the community who do so much for others, without expecting anything in return.

“You never expect to get an award like this that you never dreamed of you know, you hear other people getting an award but you never figured you’d get one,” Bursey said.

Striking a chord with not only the recipients, but all in attendance.

“This was such a good feeling, I’m ready to move up here to Wichita Falls from Valley Ranch down in Dallas, this is a good group of people,” ceremony keynote speaker Jim Wheeler said.

Along with the awards, they also received recognition by the Texas Senate for all the good in the community over the past year.