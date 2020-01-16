Wichita Falls construction company owner charged with theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a Wichita Falls construction company was charged with theft after police said he never showed up after being paid a deposit to work on a local quilting store.

Floyd Mosher was charged with theft over $2,500.

Police said Mosher is the owner of Quality Construction on Wyoming Avenue.

According to the affidavit, the owner of The Enchanted Quilt on 9th Street paid Mosher a $6,300 down payment to install vinyl flooring in the business.

The owner said the total cost for the instillation, according to Mosher, was $8,800. Mosher told the owner that he needed the down payment to purchase materials.

The owner provided a copy of the check she wrote Mosher on July 16, which was cashed the same day.

The owner said Mosher had done no work by Oct. 21 2019, so she filed a complaint.

According to the owner, Mosher did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him.