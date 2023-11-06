WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the water resource committee said we won’t be headed into Stage 2 Drought Restrictions.

The committee met Monday afternoon, November 6, 2023, to discuss current drought restrictions and the potential triggering for further precautions.

Luckily, the recent rains have put us in an improved position with the combined level of lakes Kickapoo and Arrowhead, now sitting at 54.7%, up a full percent from two weeks ago.

Despite the improvement, city officials still want residents to be mindful of their water usage.

“We hope that we don’t get there,” Daniel Nix, Utilities Operations Manager, said. “We ask the citizens to continue to remain vigilant and watch how they’re using their water going into the late part of the fall and early part of the winter. Obviously, it’s not irrigation season, and so you’ll want to turn your attention to how you’re using water inside your home.”

As a reminder, Stage 2 would automatically trigger when combined levels reach 50%.