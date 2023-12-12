WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our local law enforcement officers put themselves in danger every single day, and now, they have a new tool that will help keep them safe.

“Typically, we have soft body armor which protects you from handgun fire,” Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said.

With the backing of both the community and a first responder-based company, officers and deputies will receive an extra layer of protection through new, state-of-the-art bulletproof vests.

“It’s paramount this piece of new technology in law enforcement that’ll help save lives and help law enforcement do their job taking care of the bad guys,” Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said.

Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego and Wichita County Sheriff David Duke both said it’s important that officers whose main goal is to protect and serve have the tools to do that.

“This is particularly lightweight, new technology if you will,” Borrego said. “They are rifle-rated vests, so if you’re in an incident with someone that has a rifle, these are rifle-rated to protect the officer.”

Now, thanks to Shield616’s Founder Jake Skifstad, this vest is something our local law enforcement has.

“These officers have the highest level of protection on them during their whole shift,” Skifstad said.

As a former police officer who had to respond to two active shooter situations himself, he said he knows how much a vest like this one could save a life. Several local foundations chipped in to ensure Wichita Falls Police Officers and Wichita County Sheriff Deputies are protected.

“It’s the community that’s getting behind these officers to help donate these very expensive vests, but the vests that they are getting are Angel Armor all-day rifle-rated protection,” Skifstad said.

A group effort to keep everyone safe.

“It’s just good to know that everyone has this level of protection that we’ve never had before,” Duke said. “We’re just blessed to have these people asking us, ‘What do you want, what do you need,’ and so I really appreciate everything that they’ve done for everybody.”

The vests were paid for by the Breegle, Dillard and McCoy Foundations with the help of other local organizations.

