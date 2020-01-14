Wichita Falls couple announces marriage on The Today Show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local couple took to a national morning news program to announce their new marriage.

Wichita Falls natives Pam Hughes and Sam Pak were spotted on NBC’s The Today Show Tuesday morning, where they announced they had eloped.

If these two look familiar, it’s because they can always be found at various community events.

Pam is the director of marketing and development for The Kitchen in Wichita Falls and Sam is the owner of The Hub of North Texas.

Sam and Pam said they wanted a way to tell their family and friends about their marriage.

All of us at Texoma’s Homepage wish Sam and Pam a long and happy marriage, and safe travels back to Texoma from New York City.