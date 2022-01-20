Wichita Falls couple charged with taking wallet with $4,000 cash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple is charged with the theft of a wallet containing $4,000 cash and credit cards a woman left in her shopping cart at a Walmart earlier this month.

Larry Weaver Wichita County jail booking photo

Lagail and Larry Weaver are charged with theft of over $2,500.

Surveillance video from the Walmart on Lawrence Road shows the woman in the parking lot unloading sacks, then putting the cart into a rack, with her white wallet in the seat of the cart. She drives off and the video shows a Black female pushing a cart into the rack, exposing the wallet wedged in the other cart seat.

The second woman then uses both her hands to pull the wallet out and put it in her purse.

Lagail Weaver Wichita County jail booking photo

The camera recorded the license plate of the gold 2006 Cadillac the woman drove away in, which police say is registered to Lagail Weaver.

Police contacted Weaver at her listed address and confirmed she was the person in the video and also found the same gold Cadillac in the driveway.

Officers say she first denied taking a wallet but later admitted taking it and giving it to her husband.

They say Larry Weaver admitted getting a wallet and throwing it away, and spending more than half the money.

The report did not state if the woman’s credit cards, debit card, driver’s license, and social security cards of her children were recovered