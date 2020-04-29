Wichita Falls couple overcome COVID-19 together after scary ride

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County announces the 65th case of COVID-19 in the county, and of those 45 recovered, two happen to be husband and wife and Wichita Falls residents.

Ricky and Jerry Watkins are both resting comfortably at home out of isolation, but getting to this point was quite the fight.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this virus,” Jerry said.

Jerry Watkins was in quarantine at home after testing positive for COVID-19 in late March.

But things took a turn for the worst and Watkins’ daughter rushed him to the hospital days later.

“When I first found out he was going i just you know, you can’t help but fear and immediately you know that fear started to grip me,” Watkins’s Ricky Watkins said.

One week later, Ricky ended up in the hospital with the virus.

Then, Jerry’s condition gradually worsened.

“You can be okay and then just almost in an instant you go from oxygen one to oxygen two, to oxygen 10, to not being able to able to breathe, to on a ventilator just instantly almost,” Jerry said.

In week two of his hospital stay, Jerry was transferred to the ICU, but not before making a special stop to the room next door.

“We held hands, just told each other goodbye, we’ve been married 55 years so it’s been a long,” Jerry said.

“We never used the word goodbye. I love you, but not goodbye,” Ricky said.

“No, we never used goodbye and the last thing she told me to do was to fight,” Jerry said.

The couple says they had the community on their side, receiving prayers from all over, while also trying to come to peace with what could be.

“We’ve been married 55 years in January and I said ‘God if it’s our time to go, going together would be great,” Ricky said. “But it wasn’t, it wasn’t.”

It sure wasn’t, Jerry was on a ventilator for three days before staying in the ICU off the ventilator for three more.

On April 9, the two were released from the hospital, together.

“To be able to come home together, you know just meant so much to both of us and this road to recovery, he’s the one who went through the most and he’s the one that’s recovering the quickest,” Ricky said. “It’s just been a huge blessing to be able to support each other as we go through this.”

The Watkins said they couldn’t have asked for a better staff of nurses and doctors, along with their daughter who was their rock through it all.

“It’s just been an absolute miracle to be able to take in a deep breath, which I can now, without coughing, run no fever, and breathe,” Jerry said.

Now, both are at home, monitoring oxygen levels and weaning off of the oxygen support, and they are truly thankful this nightmare was turned into a miracle.