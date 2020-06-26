Wichita Falls couple remember son’s life through unique ice cream truck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parents of a one-year-old boy who tragically lost his life last year are remembering their son’s life in a unique way; through ice cream.

For nearly a month and a half, Raven Breedlove and Trey Jones have been selling ice cream and popsicles to kids all over Wichita Falls, but it’s not just for profit; it’s all to remember their son, Trayvean Jones.

“I just wanted to keep my sons name alive,” Jones said.

Trayvean was killed in 2019 when he was struck by a car.

Breedlove and Jones are remembering their son through treats Trayvean would enjoy.

This allows them to keep him close to their hearts while in the truck something Breedlove said would make Trayvean proud.

“His dad did everything as far as taking everything out, putting in the flooring and everything in here so he’s worked really hard not only on this but his train also, so we’re going to try to keep his name alive as long as we can,” Breedlove said.

That’s why they decided to offer free ice cream to those young and old. That feat is made possible by The Barbershack owner, Jasjuan Smith, who covered the tab on every single treat handed out Friday.

“I mean first off, growing up we didn’t really have anybody that did that for us, and Trayvean is my little nephew that passed away so we just want to keep it going,” Smith said.

Breedlove and Jones will continue to do so, ensuring they never forget the lasting impact their son left behind.

Trayvean’s Ice Cream Truck visits differents neighborhoods every day and at least twice a day, so if you see them out and about, make sure to wave them down and get an ice-cold treat for the whole family.