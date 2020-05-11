Wichita Falls Crime of the week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime stoppers needs your help in solving a missing person case. Keith Mann Jr. was last seen in the late-night hours of May 10, 1997, at Fountain Gate Apartments. His vehicle was later found in a parking lot off of McNeil street in Wichita Falls.

The police have very little information about this case and could use you help.

If you have any information about this case or any other felony crime, call us twenty-four hours a day at 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the location and positive dna results of keith mann jr, with board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.00.

Crime Stoppers, citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place to live. Together, we can make a difference